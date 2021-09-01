Cancel
Agriculture

Groups Disappointed in Neonicotinoid Evaluation

By PNW Ag Source
pnwag.net
 6 days ago

Grower organizations representing a variety of crops are disappointed with the EPA's draft biological evaluation for several neonicotinoid products. The groups representing farmers across the country said that failure to consider real-world usage data in the analysis conducted as part of the Endangered Species Act could limit growers' ability to protect their crops from pests, protect their livelihoods, and make sure endangered species are safe.

