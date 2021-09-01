Groups Disappointed in Neonicotinoid Evaluation

Agricultural producers’ sentiment improved slightly in August compared to July as the Ag Economy Barometer rose four points to a reading of 138 vs. 134 a month earlier. The modest rise in the barometer was primarily attributable to an improvement in the Index of Current Conditions, which climbed 9 points to 152 while the Index of Future Expectations rose just 2 points to 132. Although the barometer and its two key sub-indices improved in August compared to July, all three indices remain well below the very positive sentiment readings posted this past spring. The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural producers’ responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted from August 23-27, 2021.