Ghostbusters: Afterlife Delayed to November 19
Earlier this week, a tweet from the official account for Ghostbusters: Afterlife confirmed the movie would still be hitting theaters in November. However, it appears the upcoming movie will have a slight date change. The long-awaited film has been delayed multiple times due to the pandemic, but the latest switch isn't too big of a change. The film has moved from November 11th to November 19th, taking the spot of Top Gun: Maverick, which was just delayed again until 2022.comicbook.com
