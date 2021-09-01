Water Rescue - Warwick Township

Yesterday, September 6th, Eagan Officers pulled a man from a sinking car near HWY 13 after it launched into a nearby pond. It all started around 1pm when a man suffered a medical emergency at the intersection of HWY13/Silver Bell. The man’s vehicle accelerated down the wrong side of Hwy 13 and down a hill into a 7ft deep holding pond. Officers happened to be in the area and were able to immediately respond when onlookers called 911. As officers arrived, the car was sinking quickly and they saw the driver was unconscious. Officer’s quickly removed their duty belts and were able to swim out to the car and unbuckle the driver through an open window. Officers were able to free the man from the car just as it was about to be fully submerged. They held the man above water as he regained consciousness and moved him to the shoreline. The man appeared to be confused and initially resisted officers efforts to lift him to safety. Officers reassured the man and were eventually able to get him up the hill and into an ambulance.