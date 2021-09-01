Water Rescue - Warwick Township
District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Originated By: ANI/ALI (911) Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. The operator of a Toyota Sienna found that they were unable to negotiate a water covered roadway and needed rescue. Fire services were able to accomplish the task and there were no injuries. The vehicle was recovered by a tow services provider. Charges will be filed by the NLCRPD as they may apply.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
