A young family member was coughing a lot and experienced difficulty breathing about a month ago. It was a very scary time for our family as this sweet little boy isn’t even three years old yet and we were concerned that he could have contracted COVID-19. After taking a test, we were relieved to see that he did not have the coronavirus. Instead, he was diagnosed with the Respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV. This was still concerning and I admittedly did not know much about it at all. I reached out to Southcoast Health to learn more about the virus and inform others within our community.