People on the Move
President and General Manager of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot. The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has announced Matt Lafone as its new president and general manager of Americas, managing operations across North, South and Central America. Prior to TAF, the veteran retail executive served as COO for Payless ShoeSource. Lafone will provide leadership, strategic and operational guidance to the Americas team with the goals of driving profitable growth, building brand equity and enhancing customer satisfaction. Lafone joins as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.www.bizjournals.com
