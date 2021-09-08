Cancel
Business

People on the Move

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident and General Manager of Americas at The Athlete’s Foot. The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has announced Matt Lafone as its new president and general manager of Americas, managing operations across North, South and Central America. Prior to TAF, the veteran retail executive served as COO for Payless ShoeSource. Lafone will provide leadership, strategic and operational guidance to the Americas team with the goals of driving profitable growth, building brand equity and enhancing customer satisfaction. Lafone joins as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Business

The Athlete’s Foot Appoints President, General Manager Of Americas

The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) has officially announced Matt Lafone as its new president and general manager of Americas. The veteran retail executive will start immediately, managing operations in North, South and Central America, and will report directly to the company’s new owner and global executive chairman, Param Singh. As president...
Business
Footwear News

The Athlete’s Foot Taps Former Payless Exec as US President and GM of Americas

The Athlete’s Foot (TAF) is investing in its Americas Team. The footwear retailer has tapped Matt LaFone as its new U.S. president and GM of Americas, effective immediately. LaFone will manage operations in North, South and Central America and will report to Param Singh, the company’s owner and global executive chairman.  “I’m super excited about the opportunity to work for such a strong brand with rich history in this streetwear, footwear space,” LaFone told FN in an exclusive interview. “I think it’s one of the most iconic brands in the world, a global platform.” TAF, which was acquired by Arklyz Group AG from...
Business

Executive-level changes continue at Rackspace Technology

Leadership at Windcrest-based Rackspace Technology Inc. has again seen a change with six recent promotions and a few departures in its C-suite. Casey Shilling, Rackspace's (Nasdaq: RXT) current chief marketing officer, received a promotion in August. She was previously vice president of brand and global communications, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Business

Leaders are missing what employees really need

When it comes to concerns about employee engagement in 2021, The Great Resignation is quickly making conversations about hybrid work and hot desks seem quaint. In fact, research from Microsoft warns that nearly half of all employees are considering leaving their current role this year. Leaders at every level of business will have to contend with a new talent truth. It isn’t enough to focus on how to bring their people back together, they must figure out how to keep them from leaving for good.
Business

Digital first beauty company Il Makiage names first global chief financial officer

Digital-first beauty company Il Makiage has named Lindsay Drucker Mann as the company’s first global chief financial officer. Drucker Mann joins the company from a 17-year stint at Goldman Sachs, where she was managing director and head of consumer and consumer-tech equity capital markets. She will report to Il Makiage co-founder and CEO Oran Holtzman, and her appointment takes effect on September 20.
Seattle, WA

Milliman acquires Ohio-based pharmacy data firm

Seattle-based consulting firm Milliman said Tuesday it has acquired SkySail Rx, a pharmacy benefit tech firm based near Cleveland. SkySail's technology analyzes pharmacy data to help with functions like claim summarization and repricing. With the acquisition, Milliman aims to boost its tools for managing pharmacy benefits, the company said in a release.
Auburn Hills, MI

Stellantis Names Christine Feuell CEO of Chrysler Brand

Auburn Hills-based Stellantis has announced that Christine Feuell will join the company as the CEO of the Chrysler brand on Sept. 13 after serving as COO of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions. “Christine heading Chrysler is great news for Stellantis and I’m convinced that she will play an integral and...
Business

TruGreen adds Marriott, Nationwide exec to its C-suite

TruGreen has just added a new executive to its C-suite. The Memphis-based lawn care provider has tapped Rebecca Schoepfer to be its chief human resources officer. She'll lead the company’s HR initiatives, a responsibility that will include establishing and implementing various policies related to compensation, benefits, recruiting, talent management, training, and employee communication.
Business

Jonathan Walker named CEO of North American Dental Group

Jonathan Walker has been promoted to the CEO position at North American Dental Group, a Pittsburgh-based dental service organization. Walker, who has been CFO, replaces Ken Cooper, who co-founded the company in 2008 and has led it from one clinic to 250 locations in 15 states including Pennsylvania. Cooper will become an advisor and focus on development.
Medical & Biotech

Santa Fe biotech startup appoints new executive with decades of experience

Santa Fe biotechnology startups Avisa Diagnostics has appointed Richard Murray as its new chief medical officer. Murray brings more than two decades of industry experience to the newly-created position, according to the company. A news release from Avisa says he had practiced cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine. He most recently worked as a vice president at Merck, according to the Harvard Advanced Leadership Initiative. Merck is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.
Irving, TX

Office furniture company signs lease for Irving industrial project

A commercial moving and office furniture sales company has signed a 10-year lease at the Stadium Logistics Center in Irving, consolidating its multiple locations in North Texas into a single headquarters. Total Office Solutions signed a 329,358-square-foot lease for the center prior to the completion of the building. The company...
Florida State

PGT Innovations Names Eric Kowalewski EVP of Florida Operations

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of windows and doors, recently named Eric Kowalewski executive vice-president of Florida operations. Kowalewski brings more than 20 years of operations experience in an executive role, with eight of those years in the building products industry. Most recently, he was senior vice-president of operations for Cornerstone Building Brands Residential Group.
Business

AirBoss expands reach, footprint with acquisitions

NEWMARKET, Ontario—AirBoss of America Corp.'s plan to grow via acquisitions or mergers is rapidly gaining traction. For the second time in less than a year, the company has purchased a business that will expand the firm's size and reach. In this case, AirBoss plans to buy custom rubber compounder Ace Elastomer Inc. for an estimated $42.5 million. The transaction closed Aug. 31.
Business

‘You will never be a CEO’

After time spent in Silicon Valley, Gillian Tee founded her first company in New York at the tender age of 28. She eventually returned home to Singapore and started Homage, a business to match healthcare workers with seniors and their families who need help. But Ms Tee says it’s not...
Business

JetBlue names Ursula Hurley CFO

JetBlue Airways Corp. (Nasdaq: JBLU) said acting CFO Ursula Hurley has been permanently named to the post. Hurley was formerly the company's head of treasury and investor relations, and replaces Steve Priest, "who has decided to leave JetBlue effective June 11, to pursue a new opportunity," the company said. She was named interim CFO in May after being promoted to head of treasury and investor relations a month earlier. She began her career at JetBlue 17 years ago, the press release said.
Chicago, IL

ADM buys majority stake in four pet food companies for $450 million

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said it's purchased a 75% interest in four pet food companies for $450 million. The Chicago agricultural company (NYSE: ADM) said it's acquiring a 75% ownership stake in PetDine, Pedigree Ovens, The Pound Bakery and NutraDine (the P4 Companies), and the deal values all four companies at $600 million. The deal includes an option that, if the parties agree, ADM could purchase the remaining 25% in the future.
Business

Eventus Systems looks to double its staff after raising $30M

Eventus Systems Inc. loves being in Austin, but its team is spread out globally. It's been that way from the start in 2015, making the pandemic-driven shift to remote work almost a non-factor as it has grown its team and boosted its revenue. The local startup, which develops financial risk...
Scottsdale, AZ

Behind the deal: SmartRent CEO talks SPAC merger, IPO and next steps

The past few weeks have been busy for Lucas Haldeman, the founder and CEO of SmartRent in Scottsdale. The company he founded four years ago completed its merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), taking the company public on Aug. 24. He rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell on Aug. 25, SmartRent’s first day on the market, and today he’s back to building the company.
Madison, WI

Madison's DataChat raises $25 million to grow its conversational data analytics platform

Madison data analytics software company DataChat Inc. has raised $25 million in Series A funding, according to a Tuesday announcement. The round was led by Redline Capital Management, which has offices in London and Luxembourg's capital Luxembourg City, and Anthos Capital, which has locations in California and Seattle. The lead investors from DataChat's $4 million seed round — Celesta Capital (formerly WRVI Capital) and Nepenthe Capital — also contributed to the Series A round.

