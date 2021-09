Before the coronavirus pandemic, one third of all University of Delaware undergraduate students studied abroad at some point before they graduated. With descriptions like “life changing” and “the best decision of my life” by alumni, this popular program was sorely missed during the pandemic. The Center for Global Programs and Services (CGPS) resumed Study Abroad at UD at the end of August, after an 18 month hiatus due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions. As of early September 2021, more than 100 Blue Hens are studying in nine European countries.