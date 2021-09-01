Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

First set of Justice Dept. agents now wearing body cams

By MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMS6G_0bjk0ntR00

The Justice Department has identified the first set of federal agents to wear body cameras under a new policy that reversed a yearslong ban, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday.

The agents, who work for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Phoenix and Detroit, will wear the cameras for pre-planned operations like arrests and searches. It is the first step under a Justice Department policy enacted earlier this year that requires all of its federal agents to wear body cameras when executing arrest warrants or searching buildings. The program is being slowly phased in.

Last October, the Justice Department formalized a new policy to allow local officers to wear body cameras during joint operations, which had reversed a policy that had strained its relationship with some law enforcement agencies. The issue had previously hit such a boiling point that Atlanta’s police chief had withdrawn city police officers from federal task forces over the issue.

But even as the Justice Department made these major policy shifts to allow the use of a tool that has been common for years with most local police agencies, there has still been confusion about the process for local task force officers -- and the length of time it will take to actually allow them to be worn in the field.

Only federal agents assigned to the two field offices have currently been assigned the cameras, though the Detroit office covers the entire state of Michigan, and the Phoenix division covers other nearby cities as well, like Albuquerque. The cameras were not used on Wednesday but would be used in those divisions going forward, an ATF spokesperson said.

Agents who are assigned to ATF’s special response teams – the specialized tactical squads used to serve warrants on some of the most violent offenders in the U.S. – have not yet been assigned body cameras. An ATF spokesperson said all new agents in the academy are also being taught to use body cameras as part of their training program.

Other agencies, like the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service are expected to begin phasing in their body-camera programs in the next few weeks, Justice Department officials said. The agency said it will “rely upon Congress” to provide funding to equip every agent in the country with a body camera.

“Law enforcement is at its most effective when there is accountability and trust between law enforcement and the community,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “That is why we have expanded our body worn camera program to our federal agents, to promote transparency and confidence, not only with the communities we serve and protect, but also among our state, local and Tribal law enforcement partners who work alongside our federal agents each day.”

Comments / 7

ABC News

ABC News

391K+
Followers
99K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Dept#Fbi#Body Cam#Detroit#The Justice Department#Atf#Fbi#The U S Marshals Service#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

Ex-DEA agent known as ‘White Devil’ gets 13 years in corruption case

A disgraced former Drug Enforcement Administration special agent known as the “White Devil” has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison in a wide-ranging corruption case, federal authorities said. Chad Allan Scott, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 160 months for lying under oath and instructing other agents to...
ProtestsCBS Austin

FBI finds little evidence Jan 6 riot was coordinated, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The FBI found scant evidence that the January 6 Capitol riot was the result of an organized plot to overthrow the presidential election, according to a new report from Reuters. The report cites sources from four current and former law enforcement officials. "You’re going to take a...
Law Enforcementbuzzfeednews.com

The FBI Is Selling A Spy Plane That It Used To Watch Black Lives Matter Protests

An advanced FBI spy plane that was used to watch Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, DC, last year is now up for sale. A listing for the Cessna Citation jet has appeared on a website run by the General Services Administration to sell surplus federal government property. The aircraft carries a Wescam MX-20 camera turret, which is designed for high-altitude, persistent surveillance. With infrared sensors, it can monitor targets day and night, and in recent years has been used for some of the FBI’s most important surveillance missions.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Beast

FBI Screwup Lets Agents Access Information They Weren’t Supposed to See

Department of Justice lawyers revealed Wednesday that the FBI improperly gave agents access to a suspect’s private online communications that only a few agents were authorized to see, sparking privacy concerns that investigators could be sharing too much information without permission. Virgil Griffith, a young technologist who gave a public...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Justice Department: Federal agents with ATF in Detroit, Phoenix begin wearing body cameras

Agents with FBI, DEA and US Marshals Service will be first to use body cams. Phoenix and Detroit field offices of ATF will kick off the effort, on planned operations. Federal agents with the U.S. Department of Justice have started wearing body cameras when carrying out preplanned law enforcement operations, such as serving arrest warrants and conducting warranted searches.
Texas StateKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

US Attorney General says Justice Department will ‘protect’ abortion seekers in Texas

WASHINGTON — On Monday the U.S. Department of Justice issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland about Texas’ Heartbeat Law. “While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
KTAR News

Phoenix ATF agents among first in federal body-worn camera program

PHOENIX – Agents in Phoenix were among the first federal law enforcement officers to be equipped with body-worn cameras under a new Department of Justice program. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents in Phoenix and Detroit will wear the devices in pre-planned operations such as arrests and searches, the DOJ said in a press release Wednesday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

ICE deportation agents ordered not to detain crime victims

The Biden administration on Wednesday issued new guidance instructing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to refrain from detaining and deporting immigrants who were victims of crimes, barring extraordinary circumstances. By minimizing the "chilling effect" of potential deportation, interim ICE Director Tae Johnson said in a memo to agents,...
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Examiner

Capitol Police officer who shot Ashli Babbitt exonerated in internal investigation: Report

The U.S. Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was exonerated by the force, according to an internal agency document. The unidentified officer, whom the Justice Department has cleared of any charges in connection to Babbitt's death, was not found to have acted improperly following a Capitol Police investigation, NBC News reported Friday .
Ty Millerdailyutahchronicle.com

UUPD Officers Begin Wearing Body Cameras on Duty

The University of Utah Police Department has announced that officers will now wear body cameras while on duty. The announcement came via the UUPD communications office, stating, “University of Utah Police are now using body-worn cameras to promote accountability; increase public trust; provide supportive documentation for complaints, investigations and prosecutions; and improve training opportunities.”
Brick, NJshorebeat.com

More Brick Cops Will Wear Body Cams Under State Policy

Brick Township this week approved a six-figure purchase of body-worn cameras to comply with a state mandate requiring additional police personnel to wear the devices. Under a new mandate by the state attorney general, effectively all police officers except those strictly undercover or meeting with confidential informants, must wear body cameras. The policy was adopted in the spring and set to become effective this summer. In an earlier measure, the state legislature appropriated $58 million to cover the cost of cameras, however that figure is dwarfed by the actual cost of having the program implemented in every municipality statewide.
Public SafetyWashington Times

FBI says hate crimes were up 6% in 2020

Hate crimes in the U.S. jumped 6% last year compared to 2019, the FBI reported Monday. The agency’s annual Hate Crime Statistics report released Monday shows hate crimes increases from 7,314 incidents in 2019 to 7,759 in 2020 — the most since 2008’s 7,783. The number of victims of single-bias...
Aerospace & Defensetennesseestar.com

Officer Who Shot Ashli Babbitt Will Not Face Any Disciplinary Action, Conduct Was ‘Lawful’ U.S. Capitol Police Announce

The U.S. Capitol Police said Monday that it would not take any action against the officer who shot and killed rioter Ashli Babbitt on Jan 6. “USCP’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer’s conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer’s own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury,” the department said in a statement. The officer’s identity was not disclosed due to safety concerns.
Public SafetyGephardt Daily

FBI: U.S. hate crimes rose to 12-year high in 2020

Aug. 31 (UPI) — Hate crimes in the United States rose to a 12-year high in 2020 with nearly 7,800 reported incidents, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Monday. Law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,764 criminal incidents and 10,539 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity, the FBI reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy