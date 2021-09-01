Cancel
Survey shows 26% would shave their heads just to experience pumpkin spice all year ’round

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 8 days ago

As the summer draws to a close, we once again return to the inevitable: pumpkin spice season. And for all the jabs about everything from coffee to Oreos to deodorant hitting the shelves at that time of year, it appears people really missed the stuff. In fact, a new survey shows 26% of Americans would shave their head just to experience fall flavors like pumpkin spice all year ’round.

gorgenewscenter.com

Halfway through the week, and I never thought I’d eat Pumpkin Spiced Sushi, but in the interest of science and research, Jacob and I tried it today. Good stuff, free stuff, fun and more. Thanks for letting me be a part of your morning.
It's here! Pumpkin Spice season has officially arrived and I am so excited! This year, Starbucks debuted their pumpkin spice drinks one day earlier than last year; Dunkin' has already had their fall menu up since last week! Fall isn't even here yet, but pumpkin spice latte's have invaded your favorite coffee shop and have officially invaded the Morning Show!
As we approach the fall season, Freshii is helping fans indulge their pumpkin spice cravings with the launch of its new Pumpkin Spice Energii Bites. The leading healthy fast casual restaurant chain is offering a healthy way to get a boost of energy while enjoying one of the season's beloved flavors.
For podcaster and comedian Cait Raft, the official start of fall is July 5. “Because we live in hell, climate change has made summer so hot, and mentally getting into a fall state of mind is a coping mechanism,” says the co-host of the daily Twitch morning talk show JackAM.
(CNN/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Bud Light is releasing its first-ever hard seltzer featuring pumpkin spice and don't tell Starbucks but the beverage company says it's "literally the taste of fall." The pumpkin spice spiked seltzer (say that 5 times in a row!) is made with a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg...
I know it is August. Before you come at me to inform me it’s summer and too early to talk about bookish fall decor, I’m here to say I know, I get it, and summer is my favorite season. BUT in a world where there are far fewer things to indulge in without shame or guilt, let’s back off and let folks who are ready to fall in love with all things autumn do just that.
Starbucks has announced the return date for its infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte - which means autumn is officially here, folks. Yep, pack away that parasol and put the shorts to the back of your wardrobe, because the sweet pumpkin infused drink is back on the menu in just a few short dats.
The Three Wishes Pumpkin Spice cereal is a limited-edition breakfast product being launched by the better-for-you cereal brand to provide consumers with a health-focused way to enjoy the premium taste of the seasonal flavor profile. The cereal is crafted with a grain-free recipe that has three-grams of sugar per serving...
There is nothing left to say about pumpkin spice that hasn’t already been said. We love it. We hate it. We love to hate it. I guess that’s the reason Anheuser-Busch has decided to enter the chat and give us new PSL conversation fodder with Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin Spice. To which I say … sure! Why not!
Like it or not, pumpkin spice season is officially here, and it's proving to be just as divisive as ever. Each year as summer comes to a close, the public is inundated with all things pumpkin spice, with products running the gamut from lattes to instant noodles. Some folks embrace the festive flavoring, while others think enough is enough.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Seltzers have been steadily gaining popularity. Pumpkin spice season is upon us. Now Budweiser will merge the two in a “Fall Flannel” Bud Light Seltzer variety pack. The variety pack includes three new flavors and along with apple crisp, an old favorite. Bud Light Seltzer Pumpkin...
Labor Day is approaching, when grilling season winds down and PS season ramps up. PS, of course, is pumpkin spice. The Starbucks coffee chain jumped in on Aug. 24 with the launch of its signature pumpkin spice latte (or PSL, as it’s affectionately called by fans) and other autumn-themed drinks, the earliest return of its fall line yet.
Of course pumpkin spice should NOT be illegal! But anti-pumpkin spicers, like myself think it should be banned until the last day of summer! It's bad enough Halloween starts in August and Christmas starts in October, but now fall is choking out my summer with pumpkin spice EVERYTHING! The minute I hear someone ask for pumpkin spice ANYTHING I feel robbed of my last days of summer!

