Survey shows 26% would shave their heads just to experience pumpkin spice all year ’round
As the summer draws to a close, we once again return to the inevitable: pumpkin spice season. And for all the jabs about everything from coffee to Oreos to deodorant hitting the shelves at that time of year, it appears people really missed the stuff. In fact, a new survey shows 26% of Americans would shave their head just to experience fall flavors like pumpkin spice all year ’round.gorgenewscenter.com
Comments / 0