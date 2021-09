The head of Minnesota Pork says very few pork producers in the state will be affected by the update to the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. CEO David Preisler says the recent USDA announcement strictly applies to growers who contract to raise pigs for another farmer. Preisler says there were a few cases in Minnesota in 2020 where contracts were not able to be filled. He says in those cases, the CFAP2 update should be able to provide some help to producers.