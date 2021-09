WWE's John Cena is a mega star. It goes without saying that he's one of the most celebrated superstars in WWE of all time on top of being a successful actor. As far as a musician goes though, his only claim to fame is the banger of an entrance song that started his "You Can't See Me" album off with. But that entrance song may just get a remix from Detroit Rapper, Eminem. At least, we hope it will. In a recent interview John Cena did with Esquire he was touching on a recently made video remix a fan did of Eminem rapping over his song.