On January 5, Catie Barber posted on her Facebook page: “I am truly the luckiest girl in the world.” It was the day of her 28th birthday but it was not a message you’d expect from a young woman, a half marathoner, who’d been unable to work, walk across the living room of her Saugerties apartment or even think straight for much of the previous ten months. But Catie was grateful for the gradual improvements she was feeling, glimmers of hope that her miserable ordeal might one day be over.