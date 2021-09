The Indianapolis Colts will meet the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the NFL Preseason on Friday night from Ford Field. The Colts come into their final preseason game with a 2-0 record and fresh off a 12-10 victory over the Vikings last week. Meanwhile, the Lions are 0-2 and haven’t looked like they have improved from last year. They’ll be looking for their first win when they take the field on Friday. We will most likely see more of the starters in this final preseason game so expect some better games.