FIFA World Cup South American Qualifiers odds, picks: Proven expert reveals best bets for Thursday, Sept. 2

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 FIFA World Cup's South American Qualifying group stage picks back up after almost three months off with five matches on Thursday. Brazil will try to maintain its perfect winning mark on Matchday 7 after going 6-0-0 with a 16-2 advantage in goals so far in qualifying. The Selecao, ranked second in the world behind Belgium, face Chile at 9 p.m. ET. Argentina is second in the standings and takes on Venezuela at 8 p.m. ET, while Uruguay has a tough battle with Peru at 9 p.m. ET. Bolivia against Colombia kicks off Matchday 7 at 4 p.m. ET, followed by Ecuador vs. Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET.

www.cbssports.com

