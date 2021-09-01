Cancel
Lemoyne, PA

KANE, Tyana Lee Melia - D U I

 8 days ago

On Sunday, August 29, 2021 around 02:00AM a West Shore Regional Police Officer discovered a vehicle disabled in the 1st Block of N. Twelfth Street, Lemoyne. Officer(s) discovered the vehicle had been involved in a motor vehicle crash and the operator was identified as Tyana Lee Melia KANE. While conversing with KANE, she exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substance. KANE was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges to be filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.

