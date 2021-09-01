Surf Curse dissect 'confusing' resurgence of their 2013 single 'Freaks'

The beloved fashion stylist has the world excited to watch music videos again. Creating a great song that people get excited to hear and sing their hearts out to is something that music lovers will always appreciate. But when artists take it a step further and create a music video to accompany the bop, it gives us a reason to fall in love even more. The music video allows us to visualize the story, transporting to where the artist’s mind was during its creation. A brief cinematic experience paired with beautiful melodies and eye-catching fashion are just two of the key components that help make a great music video.