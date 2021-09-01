Surf Curse dissect 'confusing' resurgence of their 2013 single 'Freaks'

Cancel
You never know what is going to make a song pop... it could be the lyrics, the hook, an incredible chorus --- or, in the case of Nevada-based surf-rock duo Surf Curse, an app. Their 2013 song "Freaks" has seen a resurgence almost a decade after its initial release thanks to the Internet gravitating towards it once again, specifically on TikTok. "It's very confusing," Nick Rattigan says as his bandmate Jacob Rubeck laughs in agreement.

