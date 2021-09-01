Weather Advisory

Due to the storm which is impacting the Township and the entire region, we would ask our residents to refrain from being on the roadway if possible. Anyone planning to travel, please avoid areas with standing water as the roadway may not be intact and could be covering a sinkhole. Additionally, never drive around barricades or signs indicating closed roads. While the Spring Garden Township Police Department, Public Works and Your Area United Fire and Rescue are prepared to respond to emergencies, you can help by avoiding becoming one of them!