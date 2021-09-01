Cancel
Weather Advisory

 8 days ago

Due to the storm which is impacting the Township and the entire region, we would ask our residents to refrain from being on the roadway if possible. Anyone planning to travel, please avoid areas with standing water as the roadway may not be intact and could be covering a sinkhole. Additionally, never drive around barricades or signs indicating closed roads. While the Spring Garden Township Police Department, Public Works and Your Area United Fire and Rescue are prepared to respond to emergencies, you can help by avoiding becoming one of them!

Gloucester County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gloucester by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 15:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gloucester A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN MIDDLESEX AND MATHEWS COUNTIES At 321 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hayes, or near Gloucester Courthouse, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Mobjack and Bavon around 340 PM EDT. Mathews and Blakes around 350 PM EDT. Deltaville and Gwynn around 400 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Ruff, Beulah, Moon, Laban, Glass, Naxera, Amburg, Fort Nonsense, North and Soles. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
York County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: York A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK COUNTY At 542 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lee Hall, or near Virginia Institute For Marine Sciences, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Seaford around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Dare, Hornsbyville and Harris Grove. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Gloucester County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gloucester by NWS

Environment

Heat Advisory with smoky skies

HEAT ADVISORY (Until 9pm this evening) Excessive heat continues the next few days before we see a drop later in the week. Afternoon high temperatures across the valley the next few days will range between 102-106 with a Heat Advisory through this evening. We did see some smoke move back...
Henrico

Severe Weather Statement issued for Henrico by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henrico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NEW KENT...EAST CENTRAL HENRICO...SOUTHEASTERN HANOVER AND CENTRAL KING WILLIAM COUNTIES At 203 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bottoms Bridge, or near Highland Springs, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Tunstall around 220 PM EDT. Manquin around 225 PM EDT. King William and Aylett around 235 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Quinton, Fair Oaks, Central Garage, Rumford, Lanesville, Palls, Orapax Farms, Turpin, Sandston and Westwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lancaster County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-08 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN GLOUCESTER...SOUTHEASTERN KING AND QUEEN...MIDDLESEX SOUTHEASTERN KING WILLIAM AND SOUTHWESTERN LANCASTER COUNTIES At 239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Barhamsville, or near West Point, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. This severe storm will be near Shacklefords around 250 PM EDT. Glenns around 300 PM EDT. Saluda and Church View around 305 PM EDT. Urbanna around 310 PM EDT. Hartfield around 315 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Harmony Village, Grafton, Harcum, Cash, Stampers, Gressit, Mattaponi, Warner, Pinero and Pampa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

