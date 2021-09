You may feel like you’re quite the expert on the Empire State, but have you ever explored New York by train? Traveling by train is such a fun, nostalgic experience. The trip itself is half the fun: you’re better able to see the beautiful scenery when you’re not in the driver’s seat. As an added bonus: there’s no need to fill up on gas or worry about a flat tire, either! There are several railroads in New York that allow you to ride in style while not having to worry about a thing. One such rail line is the Charlotte Valley and Cooperstown Railroad.