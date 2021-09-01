Do I need a co-op inspection?

Following the sale of a property, a seller will typically provide the buyer with a signed deed. This legal document effectively transfers ownership of the property to the buyer, and explains any encumbrances that come along with the property. There are a few different types of deeds that buyers can receive, depending on the seller and even the circumstances of the sale; one such option is the bargain and sale deed. Here’s a look at what a bargain and sale deed means, when you might receive one and what to note along the way. A financial advisor can provide valuable guidance as you prepare to buy or sell real estate.