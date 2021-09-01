Cancel
Real Estate

Do I need a co-op inspection?

By Jacques Ambron Queens Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: We are about to buy a co-op, and one of my friends asked me if I was going to do an inspection. Do I need to do this for an apartment in a building?. A: A home inspection is not generally done for a co-op apartment because the co-op is responsible for the structure of the building. The only time I would recommend an inspection is if your apartment is located on the top floor or below street level and there is evidence of structural issues.

