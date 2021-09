Since they last played a game, East Los Angeles College's Women's Soccer team has certainly gone through its share of changes. Longtime former head coach Tessa Troglia moved on after a successful 12-year tenure last spring. And after a wide search, Jessica Correll was hired to follow in Troglia's footsteps. Coach Correll takes over after a detailed and successful run of building and running a bevy of youth and young-adult soccer programs throughout Southern California for the past ten years. And she is indeed ready for her new role.