NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Leakes Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer

 5 days ago
After a five-year battle with colon cancer, Gregg Leakes . NeNe Leakes ‘ husband has always been a beloved figure, as a voice of reason and wisdom throughout his time on Real Housewives of Atlanta .

A spokesperson for the Leakes family confirmed Gregg’s passing in a statement to E! News , sharing, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife NeNe Leakes . We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very, very difficult time.”

RELATED: The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kenya Moore Praises Gregg Leakes For Being “A Good Man” After NeNe Leakes Says He Is “Dying;” Kim Zolciak Sends Love To NeNe And Her Family

NeNe and Gregg have been very open about his health struggles, with NeNe recently telling the crowd at The Linnethia Lounge that Gregg was “transitioning to the other side” on August 28. The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG told her patrons, “People approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday.’ My husband is at home, dying.”

She reminded the crowd, “Sometimes you don’t know what people are dealing with and what people are going through, OK? My husband is not going to be here in the next couple of days, OK?”

Our hearts are breaking for NeNe , Gregg’s children, and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing Gregg. He has brought so much positivity to this world and he will be truly missed by all the lives he has touched, both in person and through the TV screen.

RELATED: Real Housewives Of Atlanta OG Cast Member NeNe Leakes Says Gregg Leakes Is “Dying” & “Transitioning To The Other Side”

TELL US- DO YOU HAVE ANY COMFORTING WORDS FOR NENE AND THE LEAKES FAMILY AT THIS TIME? WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE GREGG LEAKES MOMENT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes Dies After Battle With Colon Cancer appeared first on Reality Tea .

