NFL

Rams Officially Sign 14 Players To Practice Squad

By Logan Ulrich
nfltraderumors.co
 5 days ago

The Rams announced they have officially signed 14 players to their practice squad. That leaves Los Angeles with three open spots given they have an international exemption for one player. WR Landen Akers. RB Otis Anderson. TE Kendall Blanton. T Chandler Brewer. DE Earnest Brown IV. DT Marquise Copeland. DB...

