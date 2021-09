Hundreds have gathered to mourn two of the victims of the Plymouth shootings as the funeral of father and daughter Lee and Sophie Martyn was held.Many of the friends and family of the victims came to the Minster Church of St Andrew, in Plymouth city centre, on Monday to pay tribute to two of those killed in Britain’s worst shooting for a decade.Lots of the mourners wore ink corsages, while others dressed in blue and white in honour of Mr Martyn’s favourite football team, Everton.Mr Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie were shot and killed by Jake Davison last...