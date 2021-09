After a decade of steady growth, could Texas' new abortion law hinder Austin's Boomtown status?. The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to keep the law in place Wednesday, quashing any hopes from Austinites that the bill would be overturned. According to a poll by PerryUndem, 66% of college-educated workers said they would not take a job in a state that prohibits abortions after six weeks and around half of the respondents said they would move out of a state with such restrictions, coinciding with Senate Bill 8 that went into effect Wednesday in Texas.