Erie County, PA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Northern Erie County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.

