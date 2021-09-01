Cancel
Reddit Just Banned One of the Biggest Subreddits for COVID-19 Misinformation

Vice
Vice
 5 days ago
A week after its CEO said that COVID misinformation wasn’t much of a problem on the site, Reddit has reversed course and banned r/NoNewNormal, a subreddit it said was responsible for massive amounts of COVID-19 misinformation on the site. In addition, Reddit said it had quarantined 54 additional subreddits and was building new tools to help moderators fight the spread of disinformation.

