Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cecil County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Cecil; Harford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Harford County in northern Maryland Northwestern Cecil County in northeastern Maryland * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 349 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Havre De Grace, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Woodlawn and Octoraro around 400 PM EDT. West Nottingham and Richardsmere around 405 PM EDT. Farmington and Zion around 410 PM EDT. Calvert, Rising Sun, Lombard and Blake around 415 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Perryville and Port Deposit. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harford County, MD
City
Port Deposit, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Perryville, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
City
Woodlawn, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Posted by
NBC News

Taliban claim to take Panjshir, last holdout of resistance

The Taliban said on Monday they had captured the last holdout of resistance in the country, but rebel forces contested the claim and vowed to continue fighting. The Taliban's assertion that they had seized Panjshir province north of Kabul came as they stopped a number of charter planes carrying NGO workers among others from taking off from an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif in the north of the country.
Posted by
Fox News

Six Palestinian militants escape Israeli prison; ‘grave incident’

Israeli authorities were conducting a widespread manhunt on Monday for six convicted terrorists from Gilboa prison who reportedly used their cell’s drainage system to tunnel their way to freedom. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said reinforcements were sent to border crossings and "to the area around the frontier, while preparing...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women’s protest

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban special forces in camouflage fired their weapons into the air Saturday, bringing an abrupt and frightening end to the latest protest march in the capital by Afghan women demanding equal rights from the new rulers. Also on Saturday, the chief of Pakistan’s powerful intelligence agency,...
ABC News

French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo dies at 88

PARIS -- Jean-Paul Belmondo, star of the iconic French New Wave film “Breathless,” whose crooked boxer’s nose and rakish grin went on to make him one of the country’s most recognizable leading men, has died. He was 88. His death was confirmed by the office of his lawyer, Michel Godest...

Comments / 0

Community Policy