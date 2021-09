Belly fat is a problem area for many people and can be caused by several things, including poor diet, lack of exercise, bad habits, stress, and not enough sleep. It is not just a cosmetic concern either, as belly fat can negatively impact your health, and evidence suggests that it can be linked to heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Even if you are not overweight, you can have visceral fat found deep within your abdomen and around the organs. This is particularly harmful and can cause several health issues. Thus it is essential to lose belly fat, and this can be done with the right changes to diet and a regular exercise routine. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know to transform your body and your life today.