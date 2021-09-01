Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yairo Munoz latest Red Sox player to test positive for COVID-19 as outbreak spreads

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274h1H_0bjjuFyT00
Yairo Munoz Ashley Green / Telegram & Gazette via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Red Sox now have a combination of 11 players and coaches sidelined due to the coronavirus.

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts; utility man Enrique Hernandez; second baseman Christian Arroyo; and pitchers Matt Barnes, Hirokazu Sawamura and Martin Perez tested positive for COVID-19 while left-hander Josh Taylor and first-base coach Tom Goodwin are in quarantine as close contacts.

Quality control coach Ramon Vazquez has also tested positive for the virus.

The Red Sox were forced to pull Bogaerts from Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the second inning after he returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Boston's coronavirus outbreak began last week, and it comes in the home stretch of the regular season as the club continues to fight for a playoff spot.

Cora said Tuesday that he recognizes the playoff race doesn't stop just because the team is dealing with COVID-19 concerns.

"Like I said yesterday and I'm gonna keep saying it. They're not gonna stop the tournament for the Red Sox," Cora said. "We know that. So we gotta figure this out. Show up tomorrow, play good baseball, do it the next day and then go home, and you know see where we're at."

The Red Sox are third in the American League East with a 75-59 record, 10 games behind the division-leading Rays, whom they've lost their last two games against.

Boston is barely holding on to an AL wild-card spot as the Oakland Athletics are just one game out of the second spot.

It's unclear if Major League Baseball has any plans to postpone Wednesday's Red Sox-Rays game or any other games this week. Several of Boston's players who have tested positive for the virus are vaccinated.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Goodwin
Person
Hirokazu Sawamura
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Xander Bogaerts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox#Bogaerts#The Tampa Bay Rays#Covid#American League East#The Oakland Athletics#Major League Baseball#Red Sox Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
MLBYardbarker

Intentional balk: Rays use bizarre strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. While the Red Sox got an automatic runner at second, it didn’t necessarily matter with the Rays holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay clearly had concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBYardbarker

Benintendi, Perez power comeback against woeful Orioles as Royals win 3-2

It was close, but the Orioles were never going to pull ahead with their performance. Against literally the worst team in Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals found themselves down 1-0 and then 2-1 against the Baltimore Orioles. Thanks to some nice plays from Andrew Benintendi, a lockdown bullpen performance, and some questionable defense by Baltimore, the Royals came away with the 3-2 win. There are few greater joys for a beleaguered starting pitcher than facing a bad lineup. For both the Royals’ Kris Bubic and the Orioles’ Zac Lowther, it was their lucky day, for both the Royals and Orioles rank among the bottom seven teams in runs scored per game in all of baseball. Bubic entered the game with a 5.16 ERA and a 5.67 FIP; Lowther, a 10.80 ERA and a 5.81 FIP. Both starters improved their lines after today’s performance, which saw a mere three total runs scored through seven innings. The loudest run came off the bat of Hanser Alberto, getting the nod against a left-handed pitcher.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

3 Red Sox who won’t be back next season if they miss the playoffs

The Boston Red Sox are staring regular season failure in the face. A once-unthinkable fate given how they started the year is becoming a reality with every defeat. Boston had been one of the best stories in all of baseball to most of us outside of the Bronx. Despite trading one of the most talented players in all of baseball just two years ago in Mookie Betts, Alex Cora had led this group to the brink of contention, and a strong AL East lead.
MLBNECN

Five Red Sox Players We've Seen Enough of This Season

Tomase: Five Sox players we've seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn't begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Compares Jarren Duran To Former Red Sox All-Star Amid Option

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron Recalls Jimmy Hayes As Someone Who Was 'Full Of Life'. The Red Sox on Tuesday sent outfielder Jarren Duran back to Triple-A Worcester, but manager Alex Cora has high hopes for the rookie down the line. Cora seemed convinced that a return to the minors was just...
MLBWKRC

Reds make trade for Red Sox outfielder who is son of team's coach

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday acquired minor league outfielder Delino DeShields from the Red Sox in exchange for cash. DeShields, the son of Reds first base coach Delino DeShields, has been assigned to Triple-A Louisville. The 29-year-old has a .252/.385/.366 slash line with six homers and 21...
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox sign big-armed reliever Michael Feliz

When it comes to risk vs. reward, the signing of Michael Feliz seems light on the former and potentially heavy on the latter. The Red Sox have inked the 28-year-old reliever to a minor-league deal, with the plan to send Feliz to Triple-A Worcester. Feliz has 222 big-leagues appearances under...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Red Sox pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura tests positive for COVID-19

The Boston Red Sox are not yet past their latest COVID-19 issues. According to The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Boston manager Alex Cora told reporters ahead of Tuesday's game at the Tampa Bay Rays that right-handed relief pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura is the club's latest player to test positive for the coronavirus.
MLBcbslocal.com

Red Sox’ Martin Perez Tests Positive For COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox’ COVID problems have worsened. Manager Alex Cora announced on Monday afternoon that pitcher Martin Perez has tested positive for COVID-19. Cora is now the third Red Sox player to test positive. Enrique Hernandez tested positive on Friday, and Christian Arroyo — who was deemed a close contact of Hernandez and kept away from the team — then tested positive over the weekend.
MLBWCVB

Red Sox Enrique Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19, manager says

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox’s leadoff hitter Enrique (Kiké) Hernandez is out of the lineup for the team after testing positive for COVID-19, Alex Cora said Friday. "It's not Kiké's fault, manager Alex Cora said Friday. "He's been great with all this stuff and taking care of his family for obvious reasons with the baby and his dad and everything that comes with the territory in his situation. But it’s something that we don't control. We're fighting an invisible enemy and it just happened that he tested positive."

Comments / 0

Community Policy