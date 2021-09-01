First day of meteorological fall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you know that there were two different types of seasons defining winter, spring, summer and fall?. Yes, jogging your memory back to grade school, seasons usually start around the 21st or 22nd of September, December, March and July, which defines our four seasons. Those seasons are astronomical seasons, and line up with the rotation of the Earth around the sun, as well as it’s tilt. These seasons start on different dates each year, depending on how the Earth is tilted.