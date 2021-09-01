Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

GBI arrests Camden County man after Woodbine raid leaves woman dead in police shooting

First Coast News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say they were serving a drug warrant when a person inside a home fired shots and they fired back, killing Latoya James. Now, Varshan Brown is facing charges.

www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbi#Police Shooting#Raid#Gbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Birmingham, ALCBS42.com

2 suspects arrested following murder at Birmingham hotel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested two men in connection to a murder at a hotel on 3rd Avenue North Aug. 17. Ira Dexter Eaton (left) and Christopher Garcia Spencer (right) have both been charged with the murder of Hernado McJunkins, a 39-year-old man who was found shot to death on a walkway near the King’s Inn hotel in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North.
Wyoming County, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Wyoming County woman arrested after attempting to stab a man with a screwdriver

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces a malicious assault charge after attempting to stab a man with a screwdriver. On August 14, 2021, officers were dispatched to Hatcher apartments about a fight. The victim stated that Lashawna Huff had attempted to stab him with a Phillips screwdriver and bit him on the back. Police observed visible bite marks on his back, a knot on his left elbow, and a scratch on his rib cage, which the male stated was from the screwdriver.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Police announce arrest in connection to deadly double shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man in connection to a deadly July shooting. William Green was charged with two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Chief Luther Reynolds said. Green is currently being held...
Indiana State95.3 MNC

Accidental shooting in Stueben County leaves 18-year-old man dead

An apparent accidental shooting in Fremont has left an 18 year old man dead. Indiana State Police, along with officers from the Fremont Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in the 100 block of Baum Street in Fremont at about 9:30 Tuesday night, to investigate a 911 call reporting a person suffering from a gunshot.
Johnson County, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Road Rage: Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Driver Who Tried To Leave Scene In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man accused of firing four bullets into another person’s car, hitting the victim twice, was arrested in Johnson County. Cody Dale Cantrell, 36, of Crowley, is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a firearm. He’s in the Johnson County Jail with bond set at $100,000. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday night, August 24, a road rage incident began on FM 3048 before proceeding to, and ending in, the 600 block of County Road 904. The drivers of a black 2018 Dodge Ram truck and a maroon 2002 Cadillac Escalade were involved. While on County Road 904 the suspect and the victim stopped in the roadway and got into a physical fight. When the victim attempted to leave, the sheriff’s office said Cantrell, fired four shots into the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck two times as he drove away and was ultimately rushed to JPS Hospital. Cantrell was arrested at the scene by deputies.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting at man

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police arrest a woman after she gained access to a man’s home and fired a shot in his direction following an argument. Odalys Portillo was identified as the suspect in the case. She reportedly gained access to the victim’s home with keys she was already...
Arkansas Statewflx.com

Stuart man wanted for murder in Arkansas arrested in Martin County

Deputies learned a man they stopped on a bicycle overnight is wanted for murder in Arkansas. At around 3 a.m. Sunday, Martin County Sheriff's Deputies stopped Latarris Robinson, 43, for not having proper lighting on his bicycle. While speaking with Robinson, deputies noticed a baggie of crack cocaine hanging out...
Arcadia, CAKTLA.com

Arcadia shooting leaves man, woman dead: LASD

Two people are dead and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Arcadia Police Department are investigating after a shooting in Arcadia Sunday, according to the LASD. The shooting in the 600 block of West Huntington Drive was reported at about 11:15 a.m. An adult man and adult woman,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy