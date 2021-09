After entering into a definitive agreement to acquire powersports dealer RideNow Powersports in March, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is expected to finalize the deal today. The Arizona-based retailer combines its business with the Irving-based, publicly traded used vehicle e-commerce platform in a cash and stock deal valued at more than $575 million. When the deal was announced, the combined entity expected revenue between $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion had the transaction taken place on January 1.