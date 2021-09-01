Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Upgrade Docker Containers to Apply Image Updates

By James Walker
cloudsavvyit.com
 6 days ago

Docker containers are meant to be disposable and easily replaced. When a new version of a container’s base image is released, you should pull the new image and start a new container instance. Here’s how to manage image updates across your container fleet. Pulling New Images. The basic way of...

www.cloudsavvyit.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docker Containers#Pipelines#Docker Compose#Docker Hub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Adobe fixes critical preauth vulnerabilities in Magento

Adobe has released a large Patch Tuesday security update that fixes critical vulnerabilities in Magento and important bugs in Adobe Connect. The complete list of Adobe Products receiving security updates today and the number of fixed vulnerabilities are below:. In total, Adobe fixed 29 vulnerabilities with today's updates. Almost all...
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to set up and use Qutebrowser web browser on Linux

If you’ve been on the lookout for a web browser for your Linux desktop that you can use without a mouse, this app is for you. Introducing Qutebrowser, the keyboard-based web browser. With it, users can do everything in the browser without leaving the keyboard. Here’s how to get it working.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Create an Ubuntu Server to Build an AI Product Using Docker

A collection of code snippets to build an Ubuntu server that is ready to develop a simple AI product. To deploy an AI engine on the cloud, you most likely need to run a virtual Linux-based server with essential software and libraries. A standard way to spin up a server is to create a docker image that meets all the requirements. You can run a docker container using the corresponding docker image on any machine as your server. In general, a standard server for building an AI product must have several essential software and libraries including Python, Java, Git, Docker, and GCloud. For example, you need to build a new docker image every time that the AI model gets updated; so docker must be installed. Then, you need to deploy the new docker image with a new AI model on the cloud; so, for example, gcloud and kubectl must be installed.
Softwaresourceforge.net

OpenVPN for Docker

A self-certificate matching the private key for the OpenVPN server. The OpenVPN server is started with the default run cmd of ovpn_run. Be the first to post a review of OpenVPN for Docker!. Additional Project Details.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Security alert: The threat is coming from inside your Docker container images

Five malicious Docker container images were recently detected on Docker Hub, totaling more than 120,000 pulls. There's a new threat cybersecurity teams need to watch out for: malicious Docker containers hiding on legitimate sites like Docker Hub, where Aqua Security's threat research arm, Team Nautilus, found five images accounting for a whopping 120,000 pulls by unsuspecting users.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Clean Your Windows PC Using Command Prompt

Keeping your computer free from clutter can help improve performance and free up tons of storage space. Windows comes with several built-in system-cleanup utilities, such as the Disk Cleanup tool. However, one lesser-known way to clean your computer is via the Command Prompt. Here are a few ways to clean...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to Bulk Rotate Images in Windows 11/10

Here is a full guide to bulk rotate images on your Windows 11/10 PC. If you want to rotate multiple images at once on PC, this article will help you. In this post, we are going to show you different methods using which you can rotate images in a batch. You can rotate your images to 90 degrees, 180 degrees, etc., clockwise or anti-clockwise. Also, you can even rotate images to custom degrees like 45, 60, 70, and so on. Let us get straight to the bulk image rotation methods now.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Fix the Inaccessible Boot Device Error in Windows 10

Inaccessible boot device errors in Windows 10 aren't hard to fix. However, you need to know exactly what you need to do before you can get stuck in and solve any errors you find. So, what exactly causes a boot device error? How do you know if it's affecting you?...
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

What is a container image?

RUN yum --disableplugin=subscription-manager -y module enable php:7.3 \. && yum --disableplugin=subscription-manager -y install httpd php \. && yum --disableplugin=subscription-manager clean all. ADD index.php /var/www/html. RUN sed -i 's/Listen 80/Listen 8080/' /etc/httpd/conf/httpd.conf \. && sed -i 's/listen.acl_users = apache,nginx/listen.acl_users =/' /etc/php-fpm.d/www.conf \. && mkdir /run/php-fpm \. && chgrp -R 0 /var/log/httpd...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

How to download and clean install Windows 11 on a spare PC (preview)

Windows 11 is the next major release that Microsoft plans to start rolling out to compatible and new devices before the end of the year. As part of the development process, the company is now offering the ISO file through the Windows Insider Program, which you can use for a clean installation or in-place upgrade.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Windows Upgrade Error Write 0x0000065e while gathering/applying Object

Windows Update Error 0x0000065e is one of the common Upgrade errors which keeps failing no matter what you do. While we can think of the usual Windows Update troubleshooter, but the problem lies somewhere else. This post will share solutions that can help you resolve the error Windows Upgrade Error Write 0x0000065e while Gathering/Applying Object.
ComputersMySanAntonio

How to upgrade my computer to Windows 11?

This Tuesday Microsoft announced that its Windows 11 system will be available in Mexico starting October 5, 2021. From that day on, the free update will begin to roll out to eligible Windows 10 PCs. The update will then be phased out to devices on the market based on intelligence...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Programming language: Kotlin 1.5.30 prepares the desired language updates

JetBrains has released version 1.5.30 of the Kotlin programming language. The release brings some language features planned for Kotlin 1.6, which are initially marked as a preview. These include sealed when-Instructions and the use of interrupting functions as a parent type. The release can also be used natively on Apple’s...
Softwarepercona.com

Installing PostgreSQL using Docker

Following the series of blogs started by Peter Zaitsev in Installing MySQL with Docker, on deploying Docker containers running open source databases, in this article, I’ll demonstrate how to install PostgreSQL using Docker. Before proceeding, it is important to remind you of Peter’s warning from his article, which applies here...
Softwareitprotoday.com

How to Use TreeSize to Check Disk Space Usage

It’s amazing just how quickly storage space can be depleted in a Windows environment. The available space just seems to decrease over time, even if you are not doing anything that seems like it should consume a lot of space. Fortunately, there is a free tool that does a great job of helping you to figure out how your storage space is being used and what you might be able to do to reclaim some of that space. The tool is called TreeSize.
SoftwareInfoQ.com

Microsoft Open-Sources GCToolkit to Tap Into JVM GC Logs

Microsoft’s footprint in the Java ecosystem has become more widespread. What started with Java on Azure and support for Minecraft, Microsoft continues with various tools targeted to make the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) more accessible and enhancing the development experience for Java developers. The newest addition to this collection was the open-sourcing of the GCToolkit at the beginning of August 2021. As the name suggests, it is a set of libraries for analyzing Java garbage collection (GC) log files and parsing them into discrete events. It exposes an API for improved interaction with the toolkit and data aggregation. This allows the user to create arbitrary complex analyses of the state of managed memory of the JVM. It is the user’s entry point into the GCToolkit that hides the details of inner modules in a few method calls.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

GIF Image Recovery: How to Recover Deleted GIF Image

Undoubtedly, GIF images are interesting, they add spice to our boring, busy life, but when they go missing nothing seems right. If you agree with me and miss your GIF images, read the post to learn how to recover GIF images. “Recently my friend shared a lot of GIF images....
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

ModelOps Series: Pushing Model Container Images to Production

This installment of the ModelOps Blog Series we’ll discuss automating the push of model container images to production container registries. Using a CI/CD pipeline to deploy your models to registries allows you to do the following in an automated fashion every time you want to release a new version of a model. This type of automation minimizes the amount of labor required and mitigates the risk of human error through the model deployment process. Container registries allow you to easily store, secure, and manage model images.

Comments / 0

Community Policy