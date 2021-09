The success of nerdy computer geniuses from Bill Gates to Mark Zuckerberg, who drop out to devote their lives to their products then quickly climb the list of the world’s most powerful people, has become the stuff of legend. But this idea about how to make it big in tech is based on a major misconception – the supreme importance of the technical. Today’s startup reality is rapidly shifting, and the awkward computer nerd isolated from the world and single-mindedly obsessed with their product is increasingly rare for a reason. Coming from the service sector and a customer-first mentality is, more than ever, a path to startup success for SaaS entrepreneurs and for good reason.