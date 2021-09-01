Dubuque Motorcyclist Injured In Chase With Police

A Dubuque man, who crashed his motorcycle during a chase with police Monday night, has been arrested. Authorities report 18-year-old Logan Scherf ran a red light along 14th Street late Monday. Police followed him onto Jackson Street where Scherf pulled over but refused to get off his motorcycle. He drove off almost striking an officer and squad car. He then lost control of the motorcycle, crashed and was thrown from the bike. Police say he fled on foot to a nearby alley where he was later arrested. Scherf faces charges of driving while barred and interference with official acts. He was also issued several citations.