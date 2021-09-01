SimpleNexus CFO and COO Kevin McKenzie honored as a HousingWire 2021 Insiders Awards winner
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that leading housing finance industry publication HousingWire has selected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Kevin McKenzie as a 2021 Insiders Awards winner.tippnews.com
