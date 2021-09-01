Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

SimpleNexus CFO and COO Kevin McKenzie honored as a HousingWire 2021 Insiders Awards winner

tippnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEHI, Utah, Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SimpleNexus (https://simplenexus.com/), developer of the leading homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, announced that leading housing finance industry publication HousingWire has selected Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer Kevin McKenzie as a 2021 Insiders Awards winner.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Markets#Real Estate Agents#Housingwire#Hw Media#American#Llc#Eclose#Fintech#Move Markets Forward#Simplenexus#Hwinsider News Source
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatempamag.com

Union Home Mortgage names new regional manager

Union Home Mortgage (UHM) has tapped industry veteran Glenn Wilson to lead its expansion efforts in the Southeast region. In his new role as regional manager, Wilson will head the company’s growth and business development in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. He will also be responsible for recruiting new managers and loan officers, as well as forming relationships with referral partners, including realtors, developers and builders.
Salt Lake City, UTcalifornianewswire.com

HousingWire Recognizes IDS’ Katie Means as 2021 Insider

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sep 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage document preparation vendor International Document Services, Inc. (IDS), announced today that implementation specialist Katie Means has been named to HousingWire’s 2021 Insiders Award list. The list honors operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Joined Aparium Hotel Group as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis

Tomasz D. Borzemski joins as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. Borzemski will be responsible for leading financial and strategic planning and developing financial forecasts. With over 15 years of experience in finance and business analytics, Borzemski previously held roles at OnePoint Partners, SimpleTherapy and Lifespace Communities. Aparium Hotel Group...
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

Chiara Mazzonis and Dean McCall of Promontory MortgagePath named 2021 HW Insiders by HousingWire

DANBURY, Conn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Leading digital mortgage and fulfillment solutions provider Promontory MortgagePath LLC announced two of its employees – Human Resources Director Chiara Mazzonis and Managing Director of Development Operations and Data Dean McCall – have been recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire in its 2021 HW Insiders awards program.
Businessbizjournals

BuzzFeed names former American Express comptroller to board

Digital media company BuzzFeed has named former American Express comptroller Joan Amble to serve on its board of directors as audit chair. Amble, who previously served as executive vice president, finance, and comptroller for American Express, will help BuzzFeed navigate a new period as a public company. BuzzFeed announced on June 24 that it will merge with 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. ($ENFA), a special purpose acquisition company, to become a publicly traded company.
Politicsenr.com

ENR New England Honors the 2021 Excellence in Sustainability Award Winners

For the first time in the ENR New England Best Projects competition, a sustainability expert has selected ENR New England's 2021 Best Projects sustainability award winners. The Excellence in Sustainability winner, along with the Sustainability Award of Merit winners, will be honored as part of the Best Projects 2021 awards event on Nov. 19. For more information on the event visit: https://www.enr.com/enr-best-projects-awards/boston.
Corona, CAcalifornianewswire.com

Mortgage Coach’s COO Kelli Hodges named to the 2021 HousingWire Insiders award list

CORONA, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Mortgage Coach, the industry’s leading platform that enables mortgage lenders to create digital and accurate home loan options for consumers, today announced that chief operations officer (COO) Kelli Hodges has been named a 2021 HW Insiders award honoree by HousingWire. Now in its sixth year, the HW Insiders award program honors housing finance professionals who are “operational all-stars” vital to their company’s success.
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

SimpleNexus Certifies as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac eClosing Solution Provider

SimpleNexus, developer of the homeownership platform for loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents and settlement agents, is now a Fannie Mae- and Freddie Mac-reviewed eClosing solution provider. The designation affirms that SimpleNexus’ Nexus Closing eMortgage solution meets both GSEs’ technical requirements for eClosing, eNote and eVault functionality and has been tested for compatibility with the GSEs’ respective eNote delivery systems.
Economycalifornianewswire.com

HousingWire Selects ACES Quality Management Executive VP Nick Volpe as 2021 HW Insider

DENVER, Colo., Sep 02, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced industry trade publication HousingWire has named Executive Vice President of Key Accounts Nick Volpe as one of its 2021 Insiders. As ACES’...
EconomyMySanAntonio

CIVIC's Merced Cohen Selected as Recipient of HousingWire Magazine's 2021 Insiders Award

Executive Vice President of Operations for Private Money Lender Receives Industry Recognition. CIVIC Financial Services (CIVIC), a leading private money lender today announced that Merced Cohen, Executive Vice President of Operations, was recognized by industry trade publication HousingWire as a 2021 HousingWire Insider. Now in its sixth year, the annual award program recognizes and honors those in the mortgage and real estate space who are making critical contributions to the success of their companies.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces CFO Retirement and Transition Plan

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced the planned retirement of Brian MacNeal, chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2022. MacNeal joined Armstrong in 2014 as vice president of Global Finance, Building Products and was named CFO in 2016 following the successful spinoff of Armstrong Flooring, Inc.
Real Estatetippnews.com

HousingWire honors Sales Boomerang CFO Arend de Jong as a 2021 HW Insider

WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Arend de Jong has been recognized as a 2021 HousingWire Insider. The award honors 100 operational superstars in housing who are driving their companies and clients forward.
Addison, TXtippnews.com

Mid America Mortgage Adds Pete Jackson as Divisional Director for Wholesale/Non-Delegated Correspondent Channel, Tim Frohock as Regional Director

ADDISON, Texas, Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mid America Mortgage, Inc. (Mid America) announced today that Pete Jackson has joined the company as a divisional director and Tim Frohock as a regional director. With more than 30 years of wholesale and correspondent lending experience, Jackson and Frohock will play a critical role in the continued growth and success of Mid America’s wholesale/non-delegated correspondent lending channel.
Real Estatempamag.com

Industry veteran joins Homespire Mortgage as its new VP of secondary marketing

Mortgage lender Homespire Mortgage has appointed Stephanie Sailor as its new vice president of secondary marketing. In her new role, Sailor will be leading Homespire’s initiatives related to loan purchasing, sales, and servicing transfers. A mortgage veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Sailor has worked extensively in the...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Stream Companies Announces 3 Executive Promotions

3 vital executive promotions to capitalize on unprecedented growth for Stream Companies. Stream Companies, a leading fully integrated, full-service, tech-enabled advertising agency, announced this month three strategic executive promotions in response to their recent significant growth. Dave Mazzoni has been promoted to Chief Creative Officer, Rich Harrisson promoted to Executive Vice President of Agency Operations, and Subi Ghosh promoted to Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, all effective immediately.
Real Estatempamag.com

Alterra Home Loans promotes executive to president

Alterra Home Loan has announced the promotion of its executive vice president of retail lending to president. The Nevada-headquartered independent mortgage bank has appointed Marc Hernandez to president, replacing co-founder Jason Madiedo, who moved up to the position of CEO. Hernandez, who has 17 years of mortgage industry experience, joined...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Finance of America CEO on changes in mortgage industry

For today’s HousingWire Daily, Finance of America Companies CEO Patti Cook joins us for another episode of the Women of Influence series that spotlights the latest accomplishments of our award winners. As a 2021 Woman of Influence, Cook has been a pioneer in financial services since her earliest days in the industry. Over the course of her career, Cook has held executive roles at numerous companies, including Prudential, JPMorgan Chase, and Freddie Mac.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Industry veteran returns to WTW as chief financial officer

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) has announced the return of Andrew Krasner who has been named the company’s new chief financial officer. He will succeed Mike Burwell. Krasner rejoins the company after a stint as CFO at AssuredPartners, Inc. He previously served as global treasurer and head of mergers and acquisitions at WTW and senior vice-president of Willis Towers Securities.
Businessrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Wingstop promotes former CFO Skipworth to COO and president

Wingstop is shaking up its C-suite, promoting Michael Skipworth, formerly CFO, to president and chief operating officer. The fast-casual wing chain also elevated Alex Kaleida to the top finance post. Skipworth, who has been with the Dallas-based chain since December 2014, succeeds Mahesh Sadarangani as COO after he resigned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy