Labor Day weekend is heading our way. That means kids are heading back to school and some of us are returning to the office. But many of us are still working from home and athleisure and activewear are keeping us comfortable. We're not letting go of our comfortable clothing just yet and Amazon has our back! Right now with Amazon's Labor Day deals, you can find deals on hundreds of athleisure and activewear items including leggings, yoga pants and joggers to keep your wardrobe current. Amazon is jam-packed with major markdowns on athleisure and activewear -- whether you're looking for workout wear or you're shopping for a new work from home outfit.