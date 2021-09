Federal enhanced unemployment benefits sparked by the onset of the pandemic are set to end on Labor Day, but the argument that it helped keep people from job searching is being questioned. Some states that have already ended the enhanced benefits early reported the same jobs growth as others still distributing it. Seth Denson, the co-founder and chief strategist at consulting firm GDP Advisors, joined Cheddar to break down the complicated numbers and explain how the ending of such a massive program will impact the country. “This is effectively a $30 billion shift in funds going into the economy. That’s stimulus going into the economy that is not going to be in circulation from the federal government, so it will be interesting to see what the ripple effect is,” he said.