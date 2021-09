The EURUSD bullish momentum accelerated in the overnight session as the US dollar declined. The pair rose after weak private payrolls numbers from the United States. Data published by ADP showed that private-sector employers added just 374k jobs in August, signalling that the Delta variant was having an impact on the economy. The pair also rose after strong Eurozone inflation and manufacturing data published on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Later today, the pair will react to the latest US initial jobless claims and trade data.