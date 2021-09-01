Cancel
Madison, WI

Man charged in homeless shelter shooting found competent for trial

By Logan Rude
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The man charged with shooting another man at a men’s homeless shelter earlier this year has been found competent to stand trial. Ronald Stephens is charged with one count of attempted first-degree homicide with a dangerous weapon, according to online court records. During Wednesday’s a court commissioner agreed with the findings from the latest competency report, meaning Stephens’ case can move forward.

