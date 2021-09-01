Cancel
Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Delayed Until 2023 as Supply Chain Issues Persist

By Lora Kolodny, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupply chain shortages are delaying the next version of Tesla's high-performance electric car until 2023, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday. The new Roadster was supposed to debut in 2020. Musk and other Tesla executives have discussed supply chain problems and parts shortages on earnings calls in recent quarters, emphasizing chip...

