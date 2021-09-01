Elon Musk Says Tesla Roadster Delayed Until 2023 as Supply Chain Issues Persist

Tesla had looked set to break $730 and was set to push higher. TSLA consolidated on Wednesday after a strong Tuesday. Tesla stock breaks above the key $730 resistance. Tesla looked ready to get going after multiple false starts and pitstops along the way. The stock has been threatening to make a decent move higher for some time, but each time it is ready some headwind comes along to knock the bulls back. We have had investigations from the US highway safety authorities, worries over increased regulation in China, and now it seems every crash involving a Tesla is heavily scrutinized. In this author's opinion, Tesla crashes seem to garner much greater media attention than crashes involving other manufacturers, but perhaps that is the result of Tesla leading the way in new technologies. Either way the stock kept getting knocked back, but the move on Tuesday above $730 finally should have set the stock up for some proper gains and a test of $780.