Mental Health Money For Area Schools
A total of more than $200-thousand dollars is coming to three area school districts in southwest Wisconsin for mental health programs. The state Department of Public Instruction announced the grants to provide additional support for students during the pandemic. According to a release from DPI, Prairie du Chien schools will get $75-thousand dollars, Mineral Point schools will receive roughly $74-thousand dollars and Southwestern school district is getting $65-thousand dollars. The 2-year grants will help with mental health resources in collaboration with community health agencies.
