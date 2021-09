Corn is narrowly mixed, soybeans are 8 cents lower to 8 cents higher and wheat is 1 cent lower to 10 cents higher. Corn trade is narrowly mixed at midday Thursday trading back through $5.50 again with range-bound action continuing as we head towards delivery on the September contract with little other fresh news besides 100,000 metric tons sold to Colombia on the daily wire. Ethanol margins should remain in the recent range with cheaper fall blends and weaker corn basis coming with stocks significantly tighter over the past month.