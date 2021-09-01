Cancel
Wilmar ‘Shorty’ Engel, 82

Cover picture for the articleWilmar William “Shorty” Engel, 82, of Tracy, Minnesota, died peacefully after a long illness, on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Prairie Home Hospice in Marshall. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy with a livestream available at Stephens Funeral Service Facebook Page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial tribute to the Shorty Engel World Language, Academic, & Athletic Scholarship Fund at Tracy Area High School. Memorials may be sent to Tracy Area High School Attention: Sonja Gasca 934 Pine Street Tracy, MN 56175 Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

