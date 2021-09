It was so easy to get lost in the Marvel Universe back when I was a kid in the early ’90s. It was such a big universe—and I never even ventured out of the X-Men’s orbit. I’d get a sense of how big the Marvel Universe was when I would collect the trading cards. For a while, that was my only exposure to the Avengers—albeit the ’90s Avengers that all wore bomber jackets. Those cards are how I found out there was a new Fantastic Four with Ghost Rider as a member, or that Darkhawk had a scary face under that metal helmet. I’d see characters like Epoch, Diablo, The Rose, Charlie-27, Bloodaxe, Century and Foolkiller and wonder who the hell they were (and y’know, I’m still confused about some of them). But all those characters had a place in the Marvel Universe alongside Rogue and Daredevil and She-Hulk and Shatterstar.