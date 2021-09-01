Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Marys, PA

SMP offering COVID-19 booster shot

By Amy Cherry
smdailypress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS - St. Marys Pharmacy has begun rolling out the booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for those who are immunocompromised. Those who fall under the category as immunocompromised in regard for the third dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), include people who have been: receiving active cancer treatment; received an organ transplant; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years; those with DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.

www.smdailypress.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Saint Marys, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smp#Covid 19#Influenza Vaccines#Cdc#Drugs#Cdc#Digeorge#Wiskott Aldrich#Pharm#D#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public HealthSunderland Echo

Full list of people eligible for a third Covid vaccine dose

Millions of people with severely weakened immune systems will be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the mass rollout is still on hold. Ministers have put the mass booster programme on hold to prioritise those with serious illnesses, although a separate announcement on this is expected soon.
Public Healthosu.edu

Why are there more COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people now?

As what we know about COVID-19 evolves, so could the information contained in this story. Find our most recent COVID-19 blog posts here. As a primary care physician, I’ve received a lot of questions lately about “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections, the term used to describe when someone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 still contracts a case of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Have These Symptoms, Get Tested for COVID—Even If You're Vaccinated

Early in the pandemic, we were coached on the telltale symptoms of COVID: cough, fever, shortness of breath, and loss of smell or taste. But with the coronavirus mutating several times over the last year and now causing some cases in fully vaccinated people, those are no longer necessarily the hallmark signs of infection. In fact, the virus is presenting so much differently amid the spread of the Delta variant that virus experts say you should no longer wait to develop a fever or lose one of your senses in order to get tested for COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Everyday Habits to Avoid if You Don't Want COVID

COVID fatigue is real, and has been a phenomenon for a while, compounded with the disappointment that the Delta variant has made this summer less normal than expected. But now isn't the time to let good protective habits slide. There are things you can do to seriously reduce your risk of contracting COVID-19, or of developing severe illness. Start by avoiding these everyday habits. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Lincoln County, MSDaily Leader

COVID-19: Delta symptoms changing

Symptoms are changing with the Delta variant of COVID-19. What may seem like a common cold or allergy could be the dangerous new strain, according to a public announcement by King’s Daughters Medical Center. COVID can now present itself with a runny nose, headache, sore throat and fever. Persistent cough...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This stuff in the lungs drives COVID-19 deaths

In a new study from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, researchers found a buildup of coronavirus in the lungs is likely behind the steep mortality rates seen in the pandemic. The results contrast with previous suspicions that simultaneous infections, such as bacterial pneumonia or overreaction of the body’s immune defense system, played major roles in a heightened risk of death.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
Public HealthWebMD

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Take This Medication, Wear a Mask Even If You're Vaccinated, CDC Says

Getting the COVID vaccine has made many people more secure about once again engaging in the everyday activities they used to enjoy, from dining indoors to seeing movies with friends. While many vaccinated people are once again performing these activities without masks on, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now recommending that people who take one particular type of medication start wearing their masks regularly again—even if they're vaccinated. Read on to discover what the CDC is recommending and how it could affect you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy