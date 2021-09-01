SMP offering COVID-19 booster shot
ST. MARYS - St. Marys Pharmacy has begun rolling out the booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for those who are immunocompromised. Those who fall under the category as immunocompromised in regard for the third dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), include people who have been: receiving active cancer treatment; received an organ transplant; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years; those with DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.www.smdailypress.com
