UW-Platteville Waiving $100 Enrollment Fee
UW-Platteville has announced that it is waiving its $100 enrollment deposit fee, effective immediately. This follows last year’s waiving of the electronic application fees. A release from the university says students can now move through their application experience more smoothly and find out about opportunities awaiting them at one of the three UW-Platteville campuses. UW-Platteville is currently accepting applications for the 2022-23 academic year.www.x1071.com
Comments / 0