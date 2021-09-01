Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks, Warriors and Nets players will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per report

By Jasmyn Wimbish
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get closer to the 2021-22 NBA season, the league is taking certain precautions to best combat the present threat of COVID-19. The league already announced that all referees will be required to be vaccinated, in addition to team and arena personnel that interact with players, like coaches, front office executives all the way down to locker room attendants in each arena.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Arenas#The New York Knicks#Charania
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Trade News: Knicks Ironically Acquire Ex-Celtics Backcourt To Reunite With Walker

The New York Knicks have added another familiar name in the mix in Evan Fournier. The 28-year-old swingman was acquired in a sign-and-trade deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, August 17. Fournier was officially introduced by the Knicks in a press conference, ironically alongside another ex-Celtic in Kemba Walker.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Warriors Trade Is Centered Around Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks fans cried in misery when he was drafted 4th overall in 2015, but Kristaps Porzingis turned out to be a really solid player for New York… only for 2.5 seasons though. In just his third season in the league, Porzingis was the star of the Knicks and was named to the NBA All-Star game in 2018, but then he suffered a gruesome knee injury on February 6, 2018 that resulted in him tearing his ACL in his left knee.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Kyle Korver agrees to deal with Kevin Durant, Nets

The Brooklyn Nets keep making huge moves as they do whatever it takes to get to the NBA Finals. However, this one involves NBA veteran Kyle Korver, who is joining the Nets coaching staff alongside Steve Nash and others. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Korver will be taking...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Celtics, Knicks Reportedly Agree To Sign-And-Trade

Shortly after free agency started, the New York Knicks reportedly signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal. On Tuesday, however, the team officially announced the move as a sign-and trade. The Knicks have acquired Fournier and two future second-round picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for cash...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update

The Brooklyn Nets have made a number of key moves in the offseason as they look to bounce back in the upcoming campaign. It looks like they’re not done yet, and as it seems, DeAndre Jordan’s future in Brooklyn is anything but guaranteed at this point. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden are all […] The post RUMOR: Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving won’t be happy with DeAndre Jordan trade update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets get bad news in chase for former All-Star Paul Millsap

The Brooklyn Nets are seen be many as the frontrunner for the NBA title this season. It’s hard to argue against their current collection of stars. When you have Kevin Durant at the top, you’re automatically pretty good. But they’ve still kept themselves busy by chasing even more talent this offseason. The Nets were mentioned as one of the teams gunning for the services of 4-time All-Star Paul Millsap.

Comments / 0

Community Policy