Knicks, Warriors and Nets players will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, per report
As we get closer to the 2021-22 NBA season, the league is taking certain precautions to best combat the present threat of COVID-19. The league already announced that all referees will be required to be vaccinated, in addition to team and arena personnel that interact with players, like coaches, front office executives all the way down to locker room attendants in each arena.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0