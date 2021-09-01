Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles

By Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KTVX) — Subaru has issued a recall and a “do not drive” notice for over 800 vehicles. Affected are 802 2021 Impreza vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Subaru has identified the possible failure of a lower control arm weld on the front driver’s side. If the...

www.wowktv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Recall#Vehicles#Subaru Impreza#Nhtsa#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Warns 2021 F-150 Owners To Stop Driving Immediately

It's nearly impossible to go a single day without spotting a Ford F-150 in America. Even if you don't own one, chances are somebody you know does. As America's best-selling vehicle for decades, the F-150 is a core vehicle for the Blue Oval and will continue to be for years to come. The immense popularity of the recently revealed F-150 Lightning is proof the full-size truck can thrive as a pure battery-electric.
CarsPosted by
B102.7

Buick and Chevrolet Recall 34,000 Vehicles

A potential suspension problem caused by too much corrosion protection in cars sold in states known for their harsh winter driving conditions is behind the latest batch of vehicle recalls. According to Consumer Reports, General Motors is recalling about 34,000 vehicles because of a possible issue with the rear toe...
Carscbslocal.com

Ford Issues Recall On Some F-150 Trucks

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Ford Motor Company is issuing a recall on some 2021 Ford F-150 vehicles. Officials said Thursday that trucks with the Super Cab body style may have a problem with their front seatbelts. The webbing may be incorrectly routed, which means it may not adequately protect an occupant in a crash. The recall affects around 16,430 vehicles made between Jan. 2 and May 27.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

NHTSA warns some 2021 F-150 owners against driving their vehicles

The NHTSA has announced that Ford has issued a recall on model year 2021 F-150 pickups. Trucks covered in the recall are the Super Cab body style, and the recall is due to a problem with seat belts. According to the recall, front seat belt webbing may not be routed correctly inside the vehicle.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Ford F-150 Recall: Feds Tell SuperCab Owners to Park Their Trucks Over Seatbelt Issue

Trucks that fail a visual inspection of the seatbelt webbing may not adequately hold passengers in case of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is advising that some 2021 Ford F-150 owners park their trucks until a seatbelt-related safety recall can be completed. The issue has to do with incorrectly routed seatbelt webbing in 16,430 Super Cab-style pickups that may not hold drivers or passengers tight in case of a crash. Owners can check into this themselves through a process that will soon be detailed in a mailed letter, and recall notices are set to go out on Sept. 27.
Stone Mountain, GArockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Vehicle Make: Honda Year: 2009 Model: Accord Vehicle ID #: 1HGCP263X9A155251 Vehicle License #: State: Person who left vehicle at facility: Gloria Harvey Any information relating to owner: 3695 South Hairston Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (b) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle is currently located at 1581 Lester Road Suite C10, Conyers GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: ABCS Auto Body Collision & Glass LLC Address: 1581 Lester Road Suite C10, Conyers GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 374-6495 915-46214, 9/1,8,2021.
Carseasttexasradio.com

Check For Vehicle Recalls

As the Labor Day Holiday approaches, we should know that more than five million vehicles are on Texas roads, operating with unrepaired recalls. In the Dallas and Houston metro areas, about one in four cars have an unrepaired recall. The National Safety Council says you can go to checktoprotect.com to see if there are open recalls on your vehicle.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Impreza Hit With Another Recall

The automotive industry has had it seriously tough for the past two years, and as things slowly return to normalcy, there are still a few niggles holding manufacturers back from returning to full production. The most notable is the microchip shortage. Subaru yesterday announced that it would be stopping all production in Japan due to the shortage. This stoppage will affect cars such as the Subaru BRZ, Impreza, and Crosstrek. This follows a massive recall that was issued back in April which affected nearly a million vehicles, including the Subaru Impreza. When it rains, it storms, and it looks like Subaru is in for some more bad times after the company recently issued another recall for 2021 Subaru Impreza vehicles, of which 802 units were affected.
Custer County, SDcustercountychronicle.com

Motor vehicles drive treasurer business

Part 13 of a series of articles examining the numerous economic and lifestyle impacts of the current in-migration to Custer County. As Custer County treasurer, Dawn McLaughlin is in charge of collecting all taxes for the county, including all property taxes for cities, school districts and any other political district authorized to levy real estate taxes. However, at this point in time, what’s keeping her office hopping the most is transfers of vehicle titles and the sale of temporary and annual vehicle registrations for the state of South Dakota.
Carsautomotive-fleet.com

Chrysler, Subaru Issue Safety Recalls

In the U.S., over 50 million vehicles have unrepaired safety recalls and many of those recalls involve defective parts that can pose serious risks to drivers or passengers. Fleet owners should be aware of two recent recalls from two different manufacturers. 2020 Jeep Wrangler. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is recalling an...
CarsAutoweek.com

Ford Recalls 16,430 F-150 Trucks over Improper Seat Belt Installation

Ford is recalling 16,430 F-150 Super Cab trucks over a seatbelt issue. Ford urges owners not to drive their trucks until the issue is resolved due to safety concerns. Vehicles that were manufactured between January 2 to May 27, 2021, are affected by this recall. Ford is recalling 16,430 F-150...
Jackson, WYbuckrail.com

Electric vehicles available for test drive

JACKSON, Wyo. — Lower Valley Energy co-op members now how the opportunity to test drive an electric vehicle (EV) for free through a grant from Teton Conservation District. The free program allows individuals 1-3 days to try the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt with a range of over 250 miles and free charging at numerous stations provided by the Town of Jackson, Teton County, Teton Village Association and local businesses. This iteration of the program will run for 3 years.
Carsgearjunkie.com

Subaru Recalls 2021 Imprezas: Owners ‘Instructed Not to Drive’

Subaru of America has announced a recall on select lot numbers of 2021 Subaru Imprezas. Today, Subaru announced a recall on a small number of 2021 year Subaru Imprezas. The issue only affects 802 vehicles (out of nearly 20,000 Imprezas made in 2021), Subaru reported. “The affected vehicles may be...
CarsMotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Subaru BRZ sticks or slides, you decide

The tight uphill left-hander on Lime Rock Park’s go-kart track poses a challenge. The hill levels off at the top, which unloads the suspension, and that would almost certainly send the previous-generation Subaru BRZ’s tail sliding. The 2022 Limited model I’m driving sticks instead and that sends the car hurtling toward the next turn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy