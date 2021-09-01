Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE Vehicle Make: Honda Year: 2009 Model: Accord Vehicle ID #: 1HGCP263X9A155251 Vehicle License #: State: Person who left vehicle at facility: Gloria Harvey Any information relating to owner: 3695 South Hairston Rd, Stone Mountain, GA 30088 You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (b) (2), that the above-referenced vehicle is subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicle is currently located at 1581 Lester Road Suite C10, Conyers GA 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in this vehicle should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: ABCS Auto Body Collision & Glass LLC Address: 1581 Lester Road Suite C10, Conyers GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 374-6495 915-46214, 9/1,8,2021.
