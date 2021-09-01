Recall and ‘do not drive’ notice issued for some Subaru vehicles

The automotive industry has had it seriously tough for the past two years, and as things slowly return to normalcy, there are still a few niggles holding manufacturers back from returning to full production. The most notable is the microchip shortage. Subaru yesterday announced that it would be stopping all production in Japan due to the shortage. This stoppage will affect cars such as the Subaru BRZ, Impreza, and Crosstrek. This follows a massive recall that was issued back in April which affected nearly a million vehicles, including the Subaru Impreza. When it rains, it storms, and it looks like Subaru is in for some more bad times after the company recently issued another recall for 2021 Subaru Impreza vehicles, of which 802 units were affected.