Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Top 40 Country Songs for September 2021

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Top 40 country songs for September 2021 list includes an astounding 12 collaborations, including the song at No. 1. Everyone is partnering up for a radio hit in 2021!. A full 10 percent of the songs on this list are co-sponsored by a country Luke (Bryan and Combs), and there's two more from Florida Georgia Line and Kenny Chesney. The No. 1 song was just released last month, however. "If I Didn't Love You" jumps from No. 5 to No. 1 as it flies up all pertinent country music charts in just six weeks.

1023thebullfm.com

Comments / 0

102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Scotty Mccreery
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Lauren Alaina
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Radio#Country Songs#Breland Hardy#Old Dominion#Little Big Town#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1955, Elvis Presley topped the country charts with his most successful release on Sun Records, “I Forgot To Remember To Forget.” Here’s a fun fact for you – Elvis made five singles for Sun records, each of them combining a blues song on one side with a country song on the other, but both sung in the same vein.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

7 Country songs you need to hear right now

It’s time to freshen up that summer playlist, and we’ve got you covered!. Listen to your favorite Country music now on Audacy and stay up-to-date to the newest Country music with Audacy’s New Country exclusive playlist. With so many rising Country artists and trending songs on TikTok, we know it...
CelebritiesPosted by
B105

Will Tim McGraw Top the Most Popular Country Videos of the Week?

Tim McGraw is making a big splash with his new video. Will it be enough to land him at the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?. The superstar's daughter, Audrey, stars in the new video for "7500 OBO," and it's drawn a lot of attention to the new clip in its first week. But McGraw is up against a lot of big names and new videos, including clips from Kenny Chesney, Bexar, Brantley Gilbert, Hardy and Toby Keith, Dan + Shay and Brothers Osborne.
Celebritiescelebritypage.com

Caitlyn Smith Is Country Music's Newest Rising Star

It looks like hard work is paying off for Caitlyn Smith!. The Minnesota country singer who is finally getting the recognition she deserves. Named one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know, Caitlyn Smith is on a trajectory towards new heights. She had this to say about working with ACM-Award-winning band Old Dominion on her hit song "I Can't."
EntertainmentPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Michael Ray Wasn’t Afraid to Get Deep — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
MusicPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Top 5 Granger Smith Songs

Granger Smith wears many hats as a father, clothing line visionary and the brains behind his comedic alter-ego, Earl Dibbles Jr. Yet for many fans, he's the Texas-born country singer known equally as a love song-crooning Casanova and a carefree country boy. The different facets of Smith's public image have...
Moline, ILrcreader.com

Kane Brown, September 18

Saturday, September 18, 7 p.m. A chart-topping country-music superstar who released his debut EP a mere six years ago, Kane Brown brings his acclaimed “The Worldwide Beautiful Tour” to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on September 18, with the 27-year-old singer/songwriter the first artist to have simultaneous number-one hits on all five main Billboard country charts.
MusicBillboard

Nelly Talks 'Doing His Homework' in Nashville and Finally Releasing His First Country-Inspired Album

Along with being one of the most successful hip-hop artists of the 21st century, Nelly has made significant gestures toward the country music community over the course of his career. “Over and Over,” his 2004 single featuring Tim McGraw, showcased a more tender side to the “Hot in Herre” star and became a smash, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100; eight years later, Nelly’s remix to Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” helped the country duo score a mainstream breakthrough, reaching No. 4 on the chart. Even apart from those notable collaborations, Nelly has seasoned his own music, from his own “Ride Wit Me” to St. Lunatics’ “Midwest Swing,” with a country-leaning sensibility.
Musicwfav951.com

Dan + Shay Proud To Spread Country Music Overseas

Dan + Shay were among the honorees at last night's (Wednesday, August 25th) ACM Honors event which took place at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The duo received the ACM Jim Reeves International Award, which honors “outstanding contributions to the acceptance of country music throughout the world.”. After accepting their...
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Miranda Lambert Slays High-Waisted Daisy Dukes As She Rocks Out At CMA Summer Jam

Hot cowgirl alert! Miranda Lambert channeled her country roots while performing at CMA Summer Jam. Miranda Lambert was the queen of the night at CMA Summer Jam! Back in July, the country singer took the stage at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater for the jam-packed night of music. She performed three of her hits — “Settling Down,” “Kerosene” and “Tequila Does” — and was also joined by Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne for a rendition of “Midnight Rider” at the show. The concert airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Sept. 2, and also features performances from Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Blake Shelton and more.
MusicCMT

Brantley Gilbert Releases Video For “The Worst Country Song of All Time”

Brantley Gilbert’s 2021 released single “The Worst Country Song Of All Time” could take the cake as one of country music’s most tongue-in-cheek song titles in recent memory. But there’s something to the name’s playfulness as more songs than ever are emerging into the pop consciousness from Music City, which has led to a number of them sharing some lyrical and subject similarities. Gilbert, a veteran in the genre, highlights this notion in a rather humorous manner making the single one of country’s musical highlights of the year to date. Now, there’s a Brian Vaughn-directed video attached to the song’s unlikely rise.
MusicPosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Lily Rose Plays Coy With an Ex in ‘I Don’t Smoke’ [Listen]

Lily Rose is on to her ex's games in "I Don't Smoke." The up-and-coming singer knows her former lover isn't over her, despite their best efforts to prove otherwise. But truth be told, Rose isn't quite over them either, admitting to creeping on her ex's Instagram where she picks up on the signs that her partner has moved on to someone new.
Food & Drinksweisradio.com

‘CMA Summer Jam”s got “Beer” with Darius, drinks on Luke Combs, and a Chief who’s dying to play

With Labor Day weekend coming up, tonight’s CMA Summer Jam is country’s unofficial farewell party for the warmest season — and Darius Rucker is bringing the beer. “I wrote a song with some buddies last year that was a kind of a summery song that did pretty good for us,” he says regarding his latest #1. “So I’m gonna… have fun and try to bring some ‘Beers and Sunshine’ to everybody…”
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

Luke Combs Reveals the Albums He Listens to That Inspire Him the Most

Luke Combs is one of the biggest names in country music today. Fans eagerly devour everything he releases. Currently, Combs has launched eleven singles to the top of Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. He also has two singles that are well on their way to the top. “Cold As You,” sits at number 16. “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” by Jameson Rodgers featuring Combs sits at number 8. His albums are just as successful as the singles that he pulls from them. In short, Luke is at the beginning of a legendary career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy