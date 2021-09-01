Protect Yourself During Severe Weather: What To Do During a Tornado Watch and Warning

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Target Area: Aroostook The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Aroostook County in northern Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Doppler radar has indicated 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen and an additional inch may fall early this evening. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Caribou, Limestone, Woodland, New Sweden, Connor, Caswell, Stockholm, Hamlin and Cyr Plantation. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED