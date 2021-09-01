Cancel
Environment

Protect Yourself During Severe Weather: What To Do During a Tornado Watch and Warning

By NBC New York
NBC New York
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tri-state area will be at risk for flash floods due to heavy rainfall as the remnants of Ida move toward the region Wednesday. However, some residents will have more to worry about than pouring rain as a tornado watch is in effect for more than two dozen New Jersey counties until 10 p.m.

