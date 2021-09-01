Protect Yourself During Severe Weather: What To Do During a Tornado Watch and Warning

Effective: 2021-09-06 18:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: San Saba The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 651 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen just south of San Saba. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include San Saba, Richland Springs, Algerita, Cherokee, Sloan, Chappel, Skeeterville, Harkeyville, Spring Creek, Locker and Us-190 Near The San Saba-Lampasas County Line. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
